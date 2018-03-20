The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida galvanized a whole nation into political action just days after gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members. Survivors of the shooting mobilized to launch the #NeverAgain movement in conjunction with March for Our Lives, a nationwide protest against gun violence and the National Rifle Association, set to take place on March 24 in Washington, DC and cities around the country.

“On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings. The collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard. Join us in DC or march in your own community,” reads the March For Our Lives landing page.

A radical call to comprehensive and effective gun reform, the campaign’s mission statement opens with, “Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.”

MSD seniors Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg are two of the faces tirelessly leading this charge, and countless more are righteously behind them. Without stripping any child or youth of their right to a safe learning environment and personal agency, there’s a conversation to be had on the flagrantly overwhelming advocacy and support of March For Our Lives in comparison to the previous Black Lives Matter movement, which only ever cropped up after black and brown youth, women and men began to protest the extrajudicial murders (still) occurring disproportionately in black and brown neighborhoods at the hands of law enforcement. (And conservatives, NRA affiliates and Donald Trump himself think giving guns to teachers is the answer.)

Considering the incredibly lengthy list and diverse bevy of celebrities who’ve pledged their support to the Parkland students and March for Our Lives movement (even Lyft and dating app Bumble joined the party), one can only hope this serves as a catalyst for radical change concerning the lives of those historically oppressed, marginalized and disallowed.

Given this coming weekend’s national affair of the March for Our Lives protest in DC and beyond, expect to see some of your favorite artists perform as an act of solidarity, as other celebrities have spoken out on the Parkland shooting and/or reached into their pockets to financially back this campaign. From Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sofia Vergara, to Common and Vic Mensa to Ben & Jerry’s and Bumble, here are all the stars so far who’ve signed up to support the national crusade against gun violence.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ben Platt

Hear Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt’s ‘Hamilton’/’Dear Evan Hansen’ mash-up benefiting March for Our Lives https://t.co/1ROMaMKvGs pic.twitter.com/GQyjcQQQdA — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) March 19, 2018

Jennifer Hudson

I am completely inspired by the students and communities standing up for the future safety of everyone and to honor those we’ve lost from senseless acts of gun violence. I stand with you and raise my voice with yours. #ENOUGH — Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) March 14, 2018

Ariana Grande

Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato

A growing list of celebrities are supporting the march. https://t.co/5iZLdeJzdd — CNN Entertainment (@CNNent) March 15, 2018

Common

Vic Mensa

This Saturday in DC, we #MarchForOurLives We are excited to announce @IAMJHUD @ArianaGrande @ddlovato @common & @VicMensa will perform in support of our efforts to end gun violence in America. https://t.co/qe5NGU2QEY — March For Our Lives (@AMarch4OurLives) March 18, 2018

G-Eazy

Next Friday in Washington DC, I’m playing a show to raise money and awareness for gun violence prevention the night before the March For Our Lives demonstration. Please come thru & support so we can try to put an end to these senseless tragedies. https://t.co/W2GiMo9XRU pic.twitter.com/ut93aYpzUz — G-Eazy (@G_Eazy) March 19, 2018

Noah Schnapp

Guys pass it on. This is super important! March for our lives on March 24th #iwillmarch pic.twitter.com/p58qLFrtNw — Noah Schnapp (@noah_schnapp) March 17, 2018

Bette Midler

Sofia Vergara

The cast of “Modern Family” voices support for “common-sense gun laws” putting support behind the students of Parkland, Florida and March for Our Lives https://t.co/cdQiSA4Y11 pic.twitter.com/0X2Mtp5Pw4 — CNN (@CNN) March 8, 2018

Julie Bowen

Jimmy Fallon

Cardi B

Cardi B calls for teacher pay raises & more safety in schools: “America must be entertainment to other countries” https://t.co/mkWiLl0280 pic.twitter.com/BaqIHOrfes — billboard (@billboard) February 23, 2018

George Clooney

Steven Spielberg

Steven Spielberg, Kate Capshaw match Clooneys’ $500,000 donation to March for our Lives rally, Washington Examinerhttps://t.co/3owh179ucB — Ramon Anciro (@RamonNAnciro) March 20, 2018

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg match George and Amal Clooney’s donation to March for our Lives, Global Newshttps://t.co/J69zxRxnk8 — Ramon Anciro (@RamonNAnciro) March 20, 2018

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen donate $25,000 to Parkland shooting survivors’ March for Our Lives https://t.co/4dOPKd8pd0 pic.twitter.com/EsAxCDWdRk — NEWS102.3 KRMG 🎙 (@KRMGtulsa) March 2, 2018

Ben & Jerry’s

We stand with the student leaders of #MarchForOurLives. We stand with all those who want to enact common sense gun reform. Read more and take action here >> https://t.co/8R1f4d8FPp — Ben & Jerry’s (@benandjerrys) March 16, 2018

Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union

Dwyane Wade donates $200K to “March for Our Lives,” urges other NBA stars to do the same: https://t.co/fTAbw3RPYj pic.twitter.com/q7goqvbkDS — The Hill (@thehill) March 14, 2018

Kim Kardashian

On March 24th, students and families across the country will #MarchForOurLives and demand that leaders take action to end gun violence in our schools & communities. Find an event near you: https://t.co/kRNSUuexUM @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2018

Justin Bieber

Help these kids and sign their petition now —> https://t.co/HKhLQ8zqSc — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) March 3, 2018

On March 24th, kids & families across the country will #MarchForOurLives and demand that leaders take action to end gun violence in our schools & communities. Find an event near you:https://t.co/7jFjK4DfdV pic.twitter.com/t9xgnTaTgm @AMarch4OurLives @Everytown“ — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 9, 2018

Debra Messing