From Oprah Winfrey To Steven Spielberg To Lin-Manuel Miranda: The Stars Supporting March For Our Lives

march-for-our-lives-celebrities-vibe-1521567844
CREDIT: Getty Images / Design: Marjua Estevez

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Florida galvanized a whole nation into political action just days after gunman Nikolas Cruz killed 14 students and three staff members. Survivors of the shooting mobilized to launch the #NeverAgain movement in conjunction with March for Our Lives, a nationwide protest against gun violence and the National Rifle Association, set to take place on March 24 in Washington, DC and cities around the country.

“On March 24, the kids and families of March For Our Lives will take to the streets of Washington DC to demand that their lives and safety become a priority and that we end this epidemic of mass school shootings. The collective voices of the March For Our Lives movement will be heard. Join us in DC or march in your own community,” reads the March For Our Lives landing page.

A radical call to comprehensive and effective gun reform, the campaign’s mission statement opens with, “Not one more. We cannot allow one more child to be shot at school. We cannot allow one more teacher to make a choice to jump in front of a firing assault rifle to save the lives of students. We cannot allow one more family to wait for a call or text that never comes. Our schools are unsafe. Our children and teachers are dying. We must make it our top priority to save these lives.”

MSD seniors Emma Gonzalez and David Hogg are two of the faces tirelessly leading this charge, and countless more are righteously behind them. Without stripping any child or youth of their right to a safe learning environment and personal agency, there’s a conversation to be had on the flagrantly overwhelming advocacy and support of March For Our Lives in comparison to the previous Black Lives Matter movement, which only ever cropped up after black and brown youth, women and men began to protest the extrajudicial murders (still) occurring disproportionately in black and brown neighborhoods at the hands of law enforcement. (And conservatives, NRA affiliates and Donald Trump himself think giving guns to teachers is the answer.)

Considering the incredibly lengthy list and diverse bevy of celebrities who’ve pledged their support to the Parkland students and March for Our Lives movement (even Lyft and dating app Bumble joined the party), one can only hope this serves as a catalyst for radical change concerning the lives of those historically oppressed, marginalized and disallowed.

Given this coming weekend’s national affair of the March for Our Lives protest in DC and beyond, expect to see some of your favorite artists perform as an act of solidarity, as other celebrities have spoken out on the Parkland shooting and/or reached into their pockets to financially back this campaign. From Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg to Lin-Manuel Miranda and Sofia Vergara, to Common and Vic Mensa to Ben & Jerry’s and Bumble, here are all the stars so far who’ve signed up to support the national crusade against gun violence.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Ben Platt

Jennifer Hudson

Ariana Grande

Miley Cyrus

Demi Lovato

Common

Vic Mensa

G-Eazy

Noah Schnapp

Bette Midler

Sofia Vergara

Julie Bowen

Jimmy Fallon

Cardi B

George Clooney

Steven Spielberg

Oprah Winfrey

John Legend

Chrissy Teigen

Ben & Jerry’s

Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union

Kim Kardashian

Justin Bieber

Bette Midler

Debra Messing

Tags: Ariana Grande, Ben & Jerrys, Ben Platt, Bette Midler, Black Lives Matter, Cardi B, Chrissy teigen, Common, Debra Messing, demi lovato, Donald Trump, Dwyane Wade, Flo'Rida, g-eazy, gabrielle union, George Clooney, Jennifer Hudson, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend, Julie Bowen, Justin Bieber, Kim Kardashian, Lin-Manuel Miranda, march for our lives, Miley Cyrus, Noah Schnapp, Oprah Winfrey, Parkland Shooting, Sofia Vergara, Steven Spielberg, Vic Mensa, washington-dc