Mary J. Blige and estranged husband Kendu Isaacs are finally divorced.

According to TMZ, the 47-year-old Oscar nominated actress and her former husband/manager were gearing up for a week in court, but just two days before the Mudbound star’s big day at the 90th annual Academy Award ceremony, the two reached an agreement.

In July 2016, TMZ broke the news the couple, who had been married for 12 years were parting ways. From there a contentious and public battle was fought with Blige being ordered to pay Isaacs $30,000 a month in temporary spousal support. In June 2017, Isaacs reportedly asked the courts for an increase in his spousal support payments to the tune of $129, 319 per month.

While their private battles were littering the blogosphere, Mary J. Blige released her 13th studio album Strength of A Woman, which earned the nine time Grammy winner praise from both fans and critics. At the 2017 BET Awards, Blige performed “Set Me Free” and “Love Yourself” featuring ASAP Rocky. While her performance was met with applause, Isaacs’ didn’t feel the same and took to social media to threaten his estranged wife by exposing the truth.

“I love you to death Mary J. Blige, I can’t even begin to understand why you are going about this the way you have been,” Isaac’s captioned in June 2107 post. “Okay, it’s time for me to tell the truth.”

Although Sunday night (March 4) Blige didn’t walk away with the golden statue for her nominated song “Might River” or in the Best Actress ceremony, while on the red carpet, she spoke to CBS News stating how proud she is of herself.

“This moment is the pay-off, and this moment says, ‘You know what, Mary? You stood strong,” she said.