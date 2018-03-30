Wendy Williams’ return to her daytime talk show catapulted the veteran host back into a viral domain following her latest interview. Longtime music business executive, Mathew Knowles, decided to dish on a multitude of topics new and old, particularly that infamous elevator footage at the MET Gala in 2014.

Once TMZ unleashed footage of a tense situation between Solange and JAY-Z while Beyonce and her bodyguard tried to intervene, opinions and reactions immediately filtered into the Internet-sphere. For Beyonce and Solange’s father, he wasn’t alarmed when he viewed the video and remained unabashed when he let Williams in on his inner thoughts.

“I have to tell you, I laughed so hard…because if you know Solange, that’s Solange,” he said. “You just never know what you’re going to get. Firecracker, don’t know where she gets it from.” Knowles also promoted his book, “Racism From the Eyes of a Child,” which he previously stated is not about his children. “My life is based on this book of getting a broad range of people to begin dialogue about racism,” Knowles said to PageSix TV. “My daughters are mentioned once in this book. This book is not about my daughters. This book is about how I feel and the road that I’m sharing with the audience of racism and how it affected me.”

Throughout the interview, Knowles also discusses colorism in the music industry, taking off his manager hat to live life as a father, and the mistake of telling the world that Beyonce gave birth to twins before she had a chance to do so.