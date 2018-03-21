Meek Mill’s legal team filed a motion to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court Tuesday (Mar. 20) to have Judge Genece Brinkley removed from his ongoing parole case. Court documents obtained by VIBE detail the grounds for the motion, arguing that Brinkley has shown a pattern of “judicial (mis)conduct” that encroaches Mill’s rights and “threatens to undermine the public’s confidence in the integrity of the judicial system.”

According to the documents, Brinkley allegedly “exceeded the judicial role by sometimes essentially acting as prosecutor, and at other times taking an unusual interest in, and trying to interject herself into, Mr. William’s personal and professional life.” Brinkley reportedly suggested the 30-year-old rapper record a Boyz II Men cover and dedicate it to her, and insisted Mill replace his current manager with a local Philadelphia manager named Charlie Mack, according to the court documents.

Outlines from Mill’s legal team also notes that Brinkley’s attorney, Charles Peruto Jr., made statements about this case to the press and has threatened to sue Mill’s legal and management team on Brinkley’s behalf.

This comes a week after it was discovered the rapper’s 2008 arresting officer, Reginald Graham, is on a list of corrupt police officers released by the Philadelphia District Attorney’s office. Complex reports the Philadelphia D.A. submitted filings that said they won’t oppose Mill’s immediate release on bail.

He’s scheduled for a hearing in April. The “1942 Flows” rapper’s mother, Kathy Williams, attorney Joe Tacopina and Rev. Al Sharpton gave a talk last week (Mar. 13) to students at University of Pennsylvania about criminal justice in America.