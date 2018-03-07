The world is officially coming to an end. A South African triathlete was reportedly attacked with a chainsaw on Tuesday (Mar. 6). Three men reportedly ambushed Mhlengi Gwala and attempted to hack off both of his legs, TMZ reports.

Gwala was reportedly riding his bike in Durban when the attack occurred. The three assailants were reportedly trying to rob him, so Gwala offered them his bike and the rest of his valuables in hopes of appeasing the situation.

But instead of taking his items, the men reportedly dragged him to a private area where they tried to saw off his legs. “They dragged him to the side of the road to some bushes, took a saw and started cutting his legs,” Gwala’s training partner told BBC.

Remarkably, Gwala was able to get away and drag his mangled body to emergency services. Luckily, he is expected to walk again because the chainsaw the men used was reportedly too blunt to cut through his flesh and bones, according to TMZ.

The men have not been caught at this time. It’s unclear what may have motivated the criminals to commit such a heinous attack. Local police are reportedly investigating the matter as an attempted murder.

Mhlengi Gwala previously represented South Africa at international competitions in Chicago and the Netherlands in 2015 and 2017 respectively.