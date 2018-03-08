At the tail end of Frances McDormand’s acceptance speech at the 2018 Oscars, the Best Actress winner urged other to implement an inclusion rider. Unknown to many outside of Hollywood, an inclusion rider may be the first step in the right direction to finally diversifying films.

According to reports, an inclusion rider is a request (or demand, depending on who the celebrity is) inserted into contracts that ensures a certain level of diversity be put into effect within the cast and crew. While speaking to reporters back stage, McDormand said after nearly three decades in the business she is just learning about.

“I just found out about this last week,” McDormand said “And so, the fact that I just learned that after 35 years of being in the film business — we’re not going back.”

Fresh off the success of his relatable adversarial role in Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan took to Twitter Wednesday night (March 7) and announced all films through his company Outlier Society Productions will adopt an inclusion rider.

“I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman and persons of color throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward,” Jordan captioned on his Instagram post.

Some of the pots Jordan has on the stove for Outlier Society Productions include a sci-fi hour long series entitled Raising Dion which will be housed on Netflix, an as yet untitled series on OWN and a reboot of the Thomas Crown Affair, which originally stared Pierce Brosnan.

Either way, we here at VIBE are stoked Mr. Jordan is doing his part. Well done.