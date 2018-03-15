Michael B. Jordan has made quite the impression on Black Panther fans despite not playing one of the “good guys.” His role as (often shirtless) Erik Killmonger caused one 18-year-old girl to clench so hard on her retainer during the movie, that it broke. However, an 8-year-old fan, Adonis Wolfe, shared a different reaction.

According to Wolfe’s mother, Jenaiya Coleman, after seeing the movie in theaters her son could not stop talking about Jordan’s character. He even drew a picture of Killmonger that was so accurate she decided that she was going to find a way for the actor to see it. Although Wolfe lost the picture, Coleman was still determined to make some magic happen for her son.

First, she recorded a video of her son and decided to post it to Instagram (because the Internet is undefeated) by making the 31-year-old actor her #ManCrushMonday. While the mother admitted this isn’t typically something she partakes in, she was hoping to simply gain the attention of one of MBJ’s fan pages and to her surprise, it worked.

“Two of his fan pages LIKED the Instagram post. I actually sent the message to one of the pages telling her thank you and that my son would just appreciate knowing that one of Michael B. Jordan’s fan pages liked the post,” Coleman told The Grio.

However, between filming for his upcoming movie Creed 2 and having over five million Instagram followers, Coleman was doubtful she would ever receive a response from the actor. But after one of the fan page administrators made sure that Jordan saw Wolfe’s compliments, this mother and son duo woke up one morning to a huge surprise.

Jordan sent Wolfe a personal video message via Instagram reminding him that he can be whatever he wants to be.

“If you work hard, listen to your mother and do all your work, especially your schoolwork,” Jordan said, “you can be whatever you want to be — a doctor, engineer, lawyer, mechanic, biologist. Whatever you put your mind to, you can achieve.”

Coleman shared, “I thought it was really nice of him to take out the time to send that message back to Adonis and it meant so much. He cried his eyes out when he saw it. And I said what are you crying for and he said, ‘I’m just so happy. I can’t believe he did that for me. It was the nicest thing anybody has ever done.’”