A thirsty teenage girl reportedly clenched her teeth so hard during Michael B. Jordan’s shirtless scene in Black Panther that she broke her retainer. We can almost relate fully.

In a now-viral Tumblr post, an orthodontist posted about one of his patients breaking her retainer while ogling the Creed star.

“One of my patients came in for an emergency visit, because she snapped the wire on her retainer watching the movie when MBJ took his shirt off she clenched her teeth so f**king hard she snapped it,” he wrote. “that is the f**king funniest sh*t ever to me this tiny 17 year old girl thirsting so g*ddamn hard she busted steel.”

18-year-old Sophia Robb from California noted on Twitter that she was the hormone-ravaged young woman who required new orthodontic equipment (and a glass of water, probably), thanks to MBJ being MBJ. She says her retainer is glued to the inside of her mouth.

“Wait. That girl is me,” she wrote. “That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself.” Her LOL-worthy tweet has garnered nearly half-a-million favorites.

Even the gentleman, Michael B. Jordan caught wind of the hilarious moment and followed Robb on the social media site. He also offered to buy her new retainer because as he said, he’s “partly responsible” for them breaking in the first place.

We all love a happy ending. But, hey Sophia, don’t feel embarrassed, we’re basically all thirsting over the Black Panther cast.

Wait. That girl is me. That is my orthodontist’s tumblr. This is a post about me? I’m going to kill myself https://t.co/ErDqESPrWj — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 5, 2018

.@pixyrue since I feel partly responsible for breaking your retainers ‍♂️ let me know if I can replace them — Michael B. Jordan (@michaelb4jordan) March 6, 2018

do you understand what it’s like to see MICHEAL B JORDAN IN YOUR MENTIONS???? THE ERIC KILLMONGER? — Sophia (@pixyrue) March 6, 2018