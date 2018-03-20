After the major success of Black Panther, Michael B. Jordan is poised for another takeover; this time around he’ll exercise his producing talents on the big screen. Jordan will produce a World War II-themed drama titled The Liberators, Variety reports.

The new drama tells the story of the 761st regiment in World War II, which is composed of a predominantly African-American unit that was responsible for helping to racially unify the armed forces. In a nutshell, the squadron helped desegregate the institution.

The project is based on a script by Madison Turner and will be produced by Jordan’s Outlier Society with Safehouse Pictures. There’s no word of Jordan starring in the film, but it’s worth noting he’s making great strides in diversifying storytelling and giving minorities in Hollywood more of a platform.

“In support of the women and men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” he wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful women and persons of color throughout my career and it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”