Like other young adults, Malia Obama presumably wants to enjoy her college experience. To some, that means late night partying, empty beer cans in your dorms, and off the wall dance moves. You’ve probably done all of the above, but your exploits weren’t shared across the Internet the next day.

While speaking at a Kick Health event, former (and very missed) First Lady Michelle Obama revealed she advised her eldest child to not “wind up on Page Six,” but added, “I don’t know if she managed that,” The Root reports.

In a quick Google search, a lengthy list of Page Six headlines on the 19-year-old state “Malia Obama and boyfriend get flirty in NYC,” “Malia Obama parties into the early morning in NYC,” “Malia Obama hits the bar scene in New York,” and more. Page Six isn’t the only outlet that chronicles her outings. There’s also the occasional AOL, TMZ, and Daily Mail news bites, and VIBE also documented her time at 2017’s Lollapalooza.

A few months after the Obamas dropped their daughter off at school, former President Barack Obama said he shed a few tears when it was time to part ways. “For those of us who have daughters, it just happens fast. I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill [Biden] that it was a little bit like open-heart surgery. I was proud that I did not cry in front of her,” Obama said. “But on the way back, the Secret Service was off, looking straight ahead, pretending they weren’t hearing me as I sniffled and blew my nose. It was rough.”