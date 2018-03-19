Just as the reality of Monday morning began ruining Sunday night, (March 18), Migos and Drake released their Soul Train inspired video “Walk It Talk It” from the trios Culture II album.

With Jamie Foxx acting as host of the “culture ride” Quavo, Takeoff and Offset donned their best Afros, polyester fringed blouses, and tight suits, while Drake, in a wig that can only have come from 1972, kept it simple with a leather coat and all white ensemble.

With the group’s junior album having been released at the tail end of January, fans weren’t sure which of the 24 tracks would be singles. When it was revealed the Drake collaboration would be made into a video, many didn’t know what direction they would take to bring “Walk It Talk It” to life, but after Sunday night many were pleasantly surprised with the homage to Don Cornlius’ iconic television showcase.

the #WalkItTalkIt video was absolutely not what I expected! LMAO the migos and drake are fools for this one! ahaha. this is all i’m going to say: pic.twitter.com/EpMgpd5W9F — preš. my$tërious (@1Ari_) March 18, 2018

#WalkItLikeITalkIt #WalkItTalkIt yo this video is iconic drake came in like MJ legendary Goats pic.twitter.com/YKcMfVpKjL — Knasty (@sleepxwalker11) March 19, 2018

The Internet was quite pleased with Drake’s performance and praised his comedic chops in the five minute video.

Walk It Talk It music video is honestly the best thing I’ve seen, best way to start off my week #WalkItTalkIt pic.twitter.com/GTy7KSczIl — Mitch Matyana (@MitchMatyana) March 19, 2018

#WalkItTalkIt video was hella dope… I see the Migos going on tour with that whole wardrobe and setup — trillmercy (@dissectMercy) March 19, 2018