The nostalgic vibes of Migos’ “Walk It Talk It” video inspired the creation of one of the best versions of Rickrolling ever.

For those unaware of the phenomenon that is Rickrolling, the term came to be in 2007 when Rick Astley’s 1987 hit “Never Gonna Give You Up” made it’s return through hilarious memes and mislabeled videos. Astley has enjoyed his new position in pop culture by performing the song at random, while politicians have used it to their advantage.

On Thursday (Mar. 22), a video popped up on social media of the track dubbed over Migos’ video for “Walk It Talk It” featuring Drake. With the group’s groovy threads and comical moves matching the melodies of “Never Gonna Give You Up,” it’s easy to label this version as a favorite.

When it comes to Rickrolling, the man behind the joke isn’t offended. “[It] reminded another generation [about me]. So I don’t see it as negative,” Astly told Rolling Stone in 2016. “If someone had messed around with it and cut it all up and made me look stupid – I mean I look pretty stupid anyway in that video – if it was nasty, then I’d be probably a bit pissed off, but it’s not. It’s like, “We’re choosing that video because it’s a full-on Eighties, cheesy video.” There’s no getting away from it now and I’ve got to own it because if I don’t, it’s like being petty.”

Takeoff, Quavo and Offset’s jams have been Rickrolled before. During the popularity of their chart-topping single “Bad and Boujee,” the jam was mashed with Astley’s song.

Check out both mashups below.