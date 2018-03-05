Migos was the musical guests on the March 3 episode of Saturday Night Live, and the trio performed hits from its recent chart-topping album, Culture II.

Introduced by fourth-time host Charles Barkley, the group played “Narcos” and the Pharrell-produced standout “Stir Fry,” which recently got its own kung-fu-themed music video. Watch below.

In February, Quavo, Offset and Takeoff became the fifth hip-hop group to have multiple No. 1 albums, joining the Beastie Boys, A Tribe Called Quest, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony, and D12 as the only groups to accomplish the exclusive feat.

Culture II moved 199,000 album units in total, as most came from streaming. In terms of traditional album sales, the group moved 38,000 units.

The trio was also recently featured on Gucci Mane’s latest single “Solitaire” alongside Lil Yachty.

