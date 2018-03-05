Just before hitting the Oscars stage for a riveting performance of Coco’s “Remember Me,” singer-songwriter Miguel spoke to E! News about an important cultural moment that was not lost on him.

“For a movie like this, knowing that it’s representing the Latin population, and being of Mexican descent, it’s incredibly meaningful,” he told Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet, Sunday (Mar. 4). “I do know how much it means and I want to represent for all the Latinos out there. I really, really do. I’m honored.”

Currently prepping for a new tour in support of his latest album War & Leisure, Miguel admitted to Seacrest that he was emotionally overwhelmed watching the Pixar animated film for the first time: “Oh my goodness. It made me cry for like two hours afterwards. It’s so emotional!”

Coco, which centers the deep-rooted Mexican tradition of Dia de los Muertos, took home an Oscar for Best Animated Feature, while its theme song was honored in the category of Best Original Song. “It’s a beautiful number and I couldn’t think of any better reason to be here at the Oscars or any better song,” he said in the same interview. “I’m just happy that Pixar was welcoming me to sing the song and we’re here now.”