Miami’s Mike Smiff Taps Trick Daddy For His New Single “Still”

Mike Smiff is still putting in work. Before he was popping up in ‘Love & Hip-Hop: Miami,’ Slip N Slide Records’ latest signee has been captivating his home state with his popular street project Chase Dis Money. After jumping on Trick Daddy and Trina’s latest single “Paradise” and DJ Nasty’s “I Like,” Smiff continues to prove that he’s the emcee Miami has been missing for awhile with his latest release.

After he welcomed Dwayne Wade back to his city, Smiff keeps the heat coming with his brand new record with the 305 Mayor titled “Still.” Produced by Rippa On The Beat, Smiff comes through with the gritty bars that Dade County is known for over a bass-heavy instrumental that will quickly become a regular joint in strip clubs around the country.

There’s no confirmation on where this dank loosie will end up. Since we’ve watched him hit the studio with Trick on TV, you can expect to hear more from Smiff on Trick and Trina’s joint album TNT coming soon. For now, turn up the volume on your speakers and blast Mike Smiff & Trick Daddy’s new banger “Still” below.