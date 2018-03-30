As Aries season hits its peak, super producer, Mike WiLL Made-It, calls on the talents of Rae Sremmurd and several fellow Rams—Big Sean, Quavo and Pharrell—to dive headfirst into his latest single, “Aries (Yugo), Pt. 2.” By recruiting an A-List cast, Mike WiLL adds new life to a track that first appeared on his 2017 project, Ransom 2. If this line-up wasn’t powerful enough, Mike WiLL Made-It also uses this record to assemble the Aries Avengers as everyone featured (except for both members of Rae Sremmurd) share the same zodiac sign.

This collaboration adds much anticipation to the in-house project that will be coming out of Mike WiLL’s Ear Drummas record label. After dropping a trio of track in “Power Glide,” “Brxnks Truck” and “Hurt to Look,” the label’s star group, Rae Sremmurd, is gearing up for their third studio album, SR3MM. The duo also confirmed rumors that they will be using this year to release their debut solo projects, making 2018 look promising for Mike WiLL and Ear Drummas.

Check out the video for Mike WiLL’s “Aries (Yugo), Pt. 2” ft. Big Sean Quavo, Pharrell, and Rae Sremmurd.