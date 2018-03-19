Miley Cyrus’ former love affair with hip-hop took a problematic turn last year when became critical of the genre, declaring that some of the music objectifies and hyper sexualizes women. Her alignment with acts like French Montana, Mike Will Made It and Future came into question and posed the idea that she was using them to raise her cool factor.

Fast forward to Saturday (Mar. 17) where Miley rang in St. Patrick’s Day by jamming out to “Ric Flair Drip” on Twitter. Cyrus danced around what appeared to be her home across two videos, captioning one, “RFD,” and tagging Offset and Cardi B.

Fans and critics alike rushed to respond. One comment was directed at towards the couple. “Offset, Cardi, Please do not give this Culture Vulture the time of day.” Others cited the Billboard interview in which Miley said that she was done with rap music or felt “pushed away” by misogyny. “I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: “Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks,” she said.

“I love that because it’s not “Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.” I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k” — I am so not that.

Offset, Cardi, Please do not give this Culture Vulture the time of day. — Wave God (@TeejSmoothDude) March 18, 2018

Many commented that the singer had her single “hip-hop” moment, collaborating with the likes of Juicy J and Mike WiLL Made-It but then, retreated to the safety of mainstream music and culture, a privilege which not many are entitled to. Others came to her defense, citing talent as a key to the creative utility of all art.

Cyrus has yet to respond to the myriad tweets that followed the two Twitter posts.

See more reactions below.

Don’t let Miley Cyrus weasel her way back into the good graces of hip-hop creatives. She slandered the entire genre to push her country-styled album. It flopped. Now she’s back to aping Black folks. Don’t let her get away with this. Don’t let her in. — Rusty Redenbacher (@rustymk2) March 18, 2018

Miley Cyrus riding the Hip Hop wave again for relevance and "urban street cred". It annoys me so much when white people do this. If you're a decent human, we'll still like you if you're a Britney Spears fan, come on. — Gravitas (@AfikaLulo) March 18, 2018

When asked by @wonderlandmag about the artists that she currently listens to, @MileyCyrus' response was:

"I listen to everything ranging from old school country, to the newest hip hop. I love alternative bands, 60s, 70s rock-n-roll, Elvis, I love Portugal The Man, and Cardi B!" pic.twitter.com/BOmshtuP1C — Miley Cyrus Fashion (@StylishCyrus) March 17, 2018

miley cyrus is so fucking aggy. she did a WHOLE ass interview talking about how rap is mindless and vulgar. she got bored with strumming that banjo and came right back around. fuck outta here. — CHIKA (@oranicuhh) March 18, 2018

Miley Cyrus using HipHop as a scapegoat for whenever her career is doing terrible is funny as hell — personality: athletic (@GRTthaGenius) March 18, 2018

Facts! She literally had so much to say about hip-hop right before her last album went triple plastic. Now all of a sudden she loves hip-hop? pic.twitter.com/fac383JD4Y — Destiny Phillips (@DestinyPhillip5) March 19, 2018

READ: When Will Rappers Stop Being Used As Bait For Pop Hits?