Hip-Hop Fans Aren’t Happy With Miley Cyrus Showing Love To Cardi B & Offset
Miley Cyrus’ former love affair with hip-hop took a problematic turn last year when became critical of the genre, declaring that some of the music objectifies and hyper sexualizes women. Her alignment with acts like French Montana, Mike Will Made It and Future came into question and posed the idea that she was using them to raise her cool factor.
Fast forward to Saturday (Mar. 17) where Miley rang in St. Patrick’s Day by jamming out to “Ric Flair Drip” on Twitter. Cyrus danced around what appeared to be her home across two videos, captioning one, “RFD,” and tagging Offset and Cardi B.
Fans and critics alike rushed to respond. One comment was directed at towards the couple. “Offset, Cardi, Please do not give this Culture Vulture the time of day.” Others cited the Billboard interview in which Miley said that she was done with rap music or felt “pushed away” by misogyny. “I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: “Show me somethin’ natural like a** with some stretch marks,” she said.
“I love that because it’s not “Come sit on my d**k, suck on my c**k.” I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c**k” — I am so not that.
Many commented that the singer had her single “hip-hop” moment, collaborating with the likes of Juicy J and Mike WiLL Made-It but then, retreated to the safety of mainstream music and culture, a privilege which not many are entitled to. Others came to her defense, citing talent as a key to the creative utility of all art.
Cyrus has yet to respond to the myriad tweets that followed the two Twitter posts.
