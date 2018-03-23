Naomi Campbell To Receive CFDA’s 2018 Fashion Icon Award

Supermodel Naomi Campbell will be celebrated for her personal style on June 4 at the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) ceremony when she accepts the Fashion Icon Award, Vogue reports. The British model has starred in global campaigns but contributes the development of her personal style to her ability to adapt to London street culture.

“Being from London, my personal style has always been tremendously influenced by both the dynamic, ever-changing nature of street culture and the music scene,” Campbell said. “I grew up in this industry and I’m forever grateful to the iconic American fashion designers who have supported me and celebrated me throughout my career.”

Beyonce and Rihanna are past recipients of this accolade. Throughout her storied career, Campbell has taken on many faces from music video co-star to television personality to even activism, and she’s deeply involved in her charity Fashion for Relief. However, as a dark-skin woman breaking into the industry wasn’t always easy according to Campbell. In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar UK, she praised Rihanna’s makeup line Fenty Beauty as she candidly admitted to struggles she faced as many makeup artists didn’t have her shade.

“I overheard certain conversations about me, but I’m not going to make excuses,” she explained. “If they didn’t have my makeup shade, then we’d find a way, we’d mix the color. You’ve got to work hard no matter what. I kept my head down and got it done.”