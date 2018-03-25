Thousands of young people took to the streets Saturday (March 25) for the March For Our Lives protest to demand sensible gun laws, and to ensure the recent victims of the Parkland, Florida school shooting would be the last.

Among the student activists who took to the stage, arguably 11-year-old Naomi Wadler was the most inspiring and thoughtful as she brought attention to the young black girls killed by gun violence whose names have not received national attention.

“I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential,” Naomi said.

The fifth grader was asked to speak after she organized an 18 minute walk out with her friend Carter on March 14. Naomi, Carter and the rest of the students at her school stood in solidarity with the students affected by the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“It’s completely unacceptable that we are exercising our rights to be safe at school,” Naomi said in front of a sea of people.

This brilliant 11-year-old girl is doing more to address gun violence and systemic racism than most adults pic.twitter.com/oRqCFMBAqz — NowThis (@nowthisnews) March 22, 2018

“I am here to acknowledge and represent the African-American girls whose stories don’t make the front page of every national newspaper, whose stories don’t lead on the evening news. I represent the African-American women who are victims of gun violence, who are simply statistics instead of vibrant, beautiful girls full of potential.”

Naomi’s speech merited much praise from fellow activists who commended the 11 year old for her bravery.

We have to wait 24 years for #NaomiWadler to run for President. SIGH. — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) March 24, 2018