National Walkout Day: A Look At Student Protesters Around The Country
Nikolas Cruz killed 17 students and teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School of Parkland, Fla, on Feb. 14. Cruz, 19, was charged with 17 counts of murder. The incident not only sparked national debate about mental health and gun reform, but it also galvanized students coast to coast into political action, marking National Walkout Day on Wednesday (Mar. 14).
One of the best signs of the whole protest.
From Florida to New York to California to Washington, DC, student protesters from all around ditched class to take to the streets with their voices, demanding gun reform and that the National Rifle Association be abolished. “It’s easier to buy a gun than to educate,” reads one post. “We’re done taking bullets for Congress,” reads another. One of the more striking images states: “While the GOP prays, we all remain prey.” See what other protesters are saying and what has been transpiring throughout major cities today:
National Walk Out Day Glad to see so many young people stepping up and being a part of the process…
R.I. students join national #Enough movement Joining their peers in a national movement to protest gun violence in schools, students in at least 12 schools in Rhode Island are having events today to honor the 17 people killed Feb. 14 at Florida's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.