NBA YoungBoy To Enroll In GED Program As A Condition Of Probation

NBA YoungBoy gets a third chance at a fresh start. After his recent Florida arrest, a judge decided to modify the terms of his probation by requiring the 18-year-old to enroll in a GED program.

Born Kentrell Gaulden, the artist is no stranger to the criminal justice system. In November 2016, Gaulden was named a suspect in a drive-by shooting in his Baton Rouge hometown. No one was killed and he faced two counts of attempted first-degree murder. In May 2016, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a firearm. The father-of-four was given a suspended 10-year prison sentence in August and was placed on supervised probation for three years. A vital condition of his probation was that his interaction with the law remains at zero.

However, on Feb. 25, 2018, Gaulden was charged with kidnapping and assault charges in Tallahassee, Fla. The rapper allegedly physically assaulted his girlfriend Jania Jackson, 18, and the footage was captured on a hotel security camera. After a guest alerted the front desk about the commotion, the hotel contacted authorities who later found blood in their since-vacated room and issued a warrant for his arrest.

Upon hearing this news, the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office deemed Gaulden “a threat to society and the safety of others.” The judge then decided to add terms to the “Outside Today” rapper’s probation, including an installed GPS monitor, a completed domestic abuse violence program and community service work at the New Orleans Mission.

He’s also bound to Louisiana for the next six months apart from Atlanta for court appearances. In an interview with DJ Smallz Eyes, the rapper admitted to dropping out of school in the ninth grade, citing, “he had a dream to chase” and he claims he only needs to know how to “count and read.”

Gaulden’s next probation assessment will be on May 18.