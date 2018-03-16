Louisiana rapper, NBA YoungBoy has been released from jail on $75,000 bail after allegedly assaulting his 18-year-old girlfriend, Jania Jackson on February 24. In a grainy video taken from hotel footage in Waycross, Georgia the 18-year-old father of four can be seen body slamming Jackson and forcefully dragging her back to their hotel room (hence the felony kidnapping charges).

According to TMZ, a guest at the hotel heard the commotion between YoungBoy and Jackson, and alerted the front desk. From there, the front desk called the cops and even though the duo had already fled by the time the police arrived, there was enough evidence to issue a warrant. In addition to the hotel footage, police found blood in their room. The rapper was caught when law enforcement made contact with his tour bus in Tallahassee, Fla.

Jackson quickly took to social media to defend her boyfriend’s actions citing “that video is us playing.” Although from the looks of the footage, nothing about the encounter looks playful. This isn’t the first time the young duo has made headlines, as earlier this year a picture of Jackson sleeping in a hotel lobby went viral.

Allegedly, YoungBoy – formerly known as Kentrell DeSean Gaulden – took a groupie back to their hotel room to have sex and made Jackson sleep on a couch in the hotel lobby. Again, Jackson quickly came to his defense via social media and later that same day YoungBoy took her on a major shopping spree.

The judge denied YoungBoy’s bail during the first hearing on Monday (Mar. 12), however during the second hearing set his amount.