N.E.R.D closed out the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards with a high-energy performance of their Rihanna-assisted hit “Lemon,” and there was certainly a lot of “bouncin’ around” on the stage.

As Pharrell Williams and Shay Haley rapped the opening of the track, a group of glitter-drenched dancers provided a moving backdrop — in the form of twerking — to their already electric vibe. Once the song got to Rihanna’s part, there was no surprise appearance from RiRi, but instead the “Lemon” video star Mette Towley, who fiercely made her way to the stage from the runway.

Though Pharrell and Haley continued to rap, all eyes were on Towley and the dancers as their choreography stole the show. The moves were similar to those Towley performed in the “Lemon” video, but when multiplied by a whole crew of dancers, they became one hell of a spectacle.

Ending with a “N-E-R-D” chant and fists in the air, N.E.R.D put quite the end cap on a night full of star-studded performances. Check out a clip of “Lemon” above.

This story was originally posted to Billboard.