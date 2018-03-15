Writing partners and hilarious comedy duo Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key are friend goals. Together they penned and starred in their Emmy-winning Key & Peele sketch comedy show on Comedy Central, which lasted until 2015, Peele then went onto earn a historical win at the Oscars for Get Out. Now the two will reunite for Peele’s stop-motion animated film Wendell And Wild financed by Netflix.

Talks of finding a buyer for the film surfaced shortly after its director Henry Selick, spoke with Variety in 2015 about the early stages of the movie. Selick helmed classics like The Nightmare Before Christmas and James and the Giant Peach. Deadline reports there’s no release date for the film.

“Wendell and Wild is a comedy about two scheming demon brothers who must face their arch-nemesis, the demon-dusting nun Sister Helly, and her two acolytes, the goth teens Kat and Raoul,” Selick said toVariety.

Peele is penning the script with Selick and Clay McLeod Chapman and lends his voice, along with Key, for the two demon brothers. This isn’t the first time they’ve gave voice to animated characters. The two have appeared in Fox’s Bob’s Burgers.

According to Key, everything is going as planned. The 39-year-old told TheWrap after finishing up the last season of Key & Peele and exploring creativity on their own, they’ll come back together to create eventually.

“I compare it to Gene Wilder and Richard Pryor,” he said. “We might make a movie and then do our own thing for three years and then come back and do another movie. I’m thinking we could do that every three years – take a year, go bang out a movie. That’s the plan right now.”