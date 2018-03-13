Havoc stopped by for an appearance on the Monday episode (March 12) of MSNBC’s The Beat With Ari Melber to debate a multitude of music topics alongside New Jersey Senator Robert Torricelli, and the 43-year-old also divulged plans of an upcoming Mobb Deep album, which he is looking to drop before year’s end.

The Queensbridge native is currently searching for ways to honor the life of Prodigy, who died in June 2017, and keep the Mobb’s legacy alive. He believes the best way to do that is through new music. “The way I’m reflecting on it is I’m just trying to keep the legacy alive. We deserve that and I’m actually currently working on the new album in conjunction with [Prodigy’s] family. It’ll be out there pretty soon, before the end of the year. Before the end of the year, it’ll be out,” he confirmed.

Havoc later touched on the Kanye West March Madness bracket that recently went viral on social media during the “The Real List” segment of the show. The Yeezy bracket of hits has sparked a lot of discussion as to which songs are his best work according to the fans. The Hidden Files artist admitted to having a personal bias toward two of the tracks he produced in “Real Friends” and “Famous” off of West’s The Life of Pablo, which he hopes to see advance.

Check out the video from a rare Havoc public appearance on The Beat With Ari Melber below.

This post was originally posted on Billboard.