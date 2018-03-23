This week, we heard an assortment of sounds from leading Latinxs in music. Love & Hip-Hop: Miami star Amara La Negra unleashed her first official single, “Insecure,” off her upcoming debut album. Lil Pump’s remix of his popular hit “Gucci Gang” brought the worlds of hip-hop and Latin trap together with verses from Remy Martin, French Montana, 21 Savage and Gucci Mane alongside Latino mega stars J Balvin, Bad Bunny and Ozuna.

With the weekend here, get put on to more from urban Latin that surfaced just in time for New Music Friday. Play-N-Skillz connects with Yandel and Messiah on “Cuidao,” and Revol taps Arcangel, De La Ghetto, J Balvin and Bad Bunny for “Dime.” Meanwhile, Lin-Manuel Miranda calls on fellow Broadway star Ben Platt to raise funds for the March Of Our Lives initiative with “Found/Tonight.”

Check ‘em out here.

1. “Insecure” – Amara La Negra

2. “El Clavo” – Prince Royce

3. “Dime” – Revol, J Balvin, Bad Bunny feat. Arcangel & De La Ghetto

4. “Hazme Recordarlo” – Gotay & Jon Z

5. “Ya Es Hora” – Ana Mena, Becky G, De La Ghetto

6. “Gucci Gang Remix” – Lil Pump, Gucci Mane, French Montana, Bad Bunny, Ozuna, Remy Ma, J Balvin

7. “Cuidao” – Play N Skillz feat. Yandel & Messiah

8. “Found/Tonight” – Lin Manuel Miranda & Ben Platt