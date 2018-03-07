Dominican activists are convening a march against the exponential rate of femicides plaguing places like the Dominican Republic this Thursday (Mar. 8), at 5 p.m. standard time. The march is scheduled to depart from Saint Nicholas Avenue and 181st Street in Washington Heights, New York, and will cross several routes of that sector.

Aptly called the “March Against the Plague of Feminicide,” the protest’s organizers are comprised of Mónica Zapata, Rosa García, Dayanara Borbón, Judith Portorreal, Wilma Tamayo, Rosa López, Lucía Solano, Elida Almonte, Teresa Alba, Dominga Pimentel, Milady Leonardo and Luz Contreras, reports Diario Libre.

Marking this year’s International Women’s Day, the grassroots demonstration is meant to denounce the abuses and murders against Dominican women in the Dominican Republic, New York, Latin America and beyond. In the framework of “Ni Una Mas!” (Not One More!), organizers also seek to generate awareness about the physical, emotional and economic violence to which women worldwide are subject.

With the Dominican Republic in third place of highest femicide rates among countries in Central America and the Caribbean, New York natives are taking to the streets of Washington Heights (home to the largest population of Dominicans outside the island), to denounce its growing violence against women.