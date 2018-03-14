Atlanta Newscasters Honor Craig Mack During Broadcast

The effects of Craig Mack’s passing are still being felt throughout the hip-hop community, and the onslaught of tributes to the “Flava In Ya Ear” musician have shown no signs of stopping.

WSB-TV Atlanta’s reporters Fred Blankenship and Mark Arum paid homage to the late Bad Boy MC live on the air yesterday (Mar. 13). The twosome placed lines from the original version of Mack’s most-popular track, as well as verses from the remix, which featured Biggie Smalls and LL Cool J, among others.

Before a segment throw, Blankenship said that the meteorologist could bring you “the data to turn your body into antimatter” with their weather report. He also said that Arum, a traffic reporter for the network, is the “Craig Mack of the morning commute, kicking that brand new flava in your ear.”

Arum didn’t stop the flow of unforgettable lines from the Operation: Get Down rapper, saying that the traffic was “everlasting like the toe on pro keds” and “madder than the mad hatter.” Must have been pretty backed up! The reporters have referenced hip-hop during their newscasts in the past; they’ve honored Prodigy, Rakim and Phife Dawg, just to name a few.

Craig Mack passed away on Tuesday (Mar. 13) from heart failure at the age of 46.