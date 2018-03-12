Nick Cannon’s string of music releases continues with “Motivation.” From the outside, it appears the rapper is singing love praises to a special lady, but Cannon takes the visuals to another level with precious words of advice from a group of wise women.

Shot in black and white, Cannon began the project with an interview with his 98 year-old great-grandmother, and was later inspired to speak with other women who shared their knowledge to the world. They include Connie Cannon (93), Vivian (93), Gina (80), Wanda (90) and Mary (92). The women share what keeps them motivated with all share the same answer of faith, self-love and positivity.

“Even through the hard times, just know that things will be better,” Wanda shared.”Keeping a positive outlook is very important.” They also gave a few simple, but big tips on love. “Have a mind of your own,” Mary said. “Don’t be a Stepford wife by following everyone around.”

But it’s Cannon’s great-grandmother who tells it like it is. While hoping for more love in the world, she notes the importance of identity in black women. “I think we as black women sell ourselves cheap,” she said. “We don’t have to have somebody else to make us know who we are.”

The song also hits auto-tuned harmonies about the matter. Cannon has been busy in the booth. The entertainer has released several singles including “Dream Girl” featuring Jeremih and Ty Money, as well as the N’Credible Crew’s take on “Flava In Ya Ear” with Charlie Clips, Conceited and Hitman Holla. He’s also released a string of covers from today’s R&B vocalists like SZA, H.E.R. and Kehlani.

Check out the music video to “Motivation” and some more wise words below.

__

Connie Cannon

CREDIT: YouTube

“I think we as black women sell ourselves cheap. We don’t have to have somebody else to make us know who we are.”

Dolores

CREDIT: YouTube

“I just wish I can go to ever insecure black girl and tell them how beautiful they are.”

Wanda

CREDIT: YouTube

“Even through the hard times, just know that things will be better. Keeping a positive outlook is very important.”

Mary

CREDIT: YouTube

“Have a mind of your own. Don’t be a Stepford wife and following everyone around.”

Mable

CREDIT: YouTube

“A man is a man and will go as far as you let him. Make him have respect for you at all times.”