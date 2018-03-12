For the second time in 9 months, Nick Gordon has been arrested for allegedly beating his girlfriend in Florida. This past Saturday morning (March 10), the infamous ex-boyfriend of the late Bobbi Kristina Brown was arrested by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and has been slapped with a domestic violence charge of “battery — touch or strike,” as reported by the New York Daily News. He later posted his $500 bond and will return to court on April 6.

The arrest report, via The Blast, stated that officers were called to the scene of the incident, responding to a “possible domestic disturbance” after midnight. As Gordon, 29, and his girlfriend Laura Leal was confronted by the authorities, he claimed that he wanted Leal to leave his home after she allegedly “ripped his shirt and threw a bottle at him” when the two of them were reportedly drinking. He added that Leal “attacked him for no reason” and claimed she was ‘crazy.’”

Amid the chaos, Nick was left with a mere cut on this thumb while Leal suffered from a swollen lip, an injury in which officers noted, “visible injury” found with dried blood. Leal told police that Gordon struck her against her cheek multiple times while she was driving after he picked him up at a local bar. She also claimed in the report that he pulled her hair and told her “he should make her wreck the vehicle.”

Although Gordon was arrested and charged for the incident when police gathered the evidence, Leal decided not to press charges against him when she stopped cooperating with them.

This is Gordon’s second domestic violence incident this year after he was arrested for savagely beating Leal last June. As with this incident, the charges were eventually dropped in August after she refused to cooperate with police.