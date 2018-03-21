Nick Gordon Arrested For Second Time In Two Weeks

Nick Gordon, the ex-boyfriend of the late-Bobbi Kristina Brown, has been arrested for the second time in two weeks. According to authorities from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, the 29-year-old was sent to jail once again for violating a no-contact rule with his girlfriend, Laura Leal.

The police report says that Leal reportedly went into Gordon’s house while he was asleep and was “just hanging out with him.” While Leal backs up Gordon’s recounting of the events, he was still arrested for violating court orders. He was released on his own recognizance.

TMZ reports that “Laura had a change of heart and even begged the judge to lift the no contact order, saying the fight that led to his arrest was her fault because she was bipolar and out of control. The judge didn’t buy it and kept the stay away order in place.”

Gordon was arrested Mar. 10 for allegedly physically assaulting Leal in Florida. Reports say that Leal attacked him with a bottle, causing them to fight. Leal was visibly injured, while Gordon reportedly got away with a cut on his thumb.

Bobby Brown, the father of Gordon’s ex, extended support to Leal and offered to help her cope with the domestic abuse she suffered. Brown believes that Gordon is responsible for his daughter’s 2015 death. She was just 22 years old.