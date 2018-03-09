Demi Lovato has reportedly been sober for more than five years now, but she was nearly driven to a relapse at the Met Gala 2016 after one celeb made her experience a living nightmare. In a new interview with Billboard, Lovato revealed that some A-list “b***h” was so terrible to be around that she immediately ditched fashion’s biggest night and went to an AA (Alcohol’s Anonymous) meeting. Now, fans have reason to believe that “mean girl” was Nicki Minaj.

The “Tell Me You Love Me” singer reportedly attended the Met Gala alongside Minaj and designer Jeremy Scott. Although she didn’t mention any names, she suggested one woman was an awful companion. “I had a terrible experience,” the 25-year-old said of attending the event. “This one celebrity was a complete b***h and was miserable to be around. It was very cliquey. I remember being so uncomfortable that I wanted to drink.”

Afraid of relapsing, Demi fled – diamonds still around her neck – to AA. “I changed my clothes, but I still had my diamonds on — millions of dollars of diamonds on in an AA meeting,” she recalled. “And I related more to the homeless people in that meeting who struggled with the same struggles that I deal with than the people at the Met Gala — fake and sucking the fashion industry’s d*ck.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BE9xrJdOKvU/?taken-by=ddlovato

While Demi maintained anonymity of her b***hy companion, fans believe she’s referring to Minaj due to the artists’ past history with one another. It all started when Minaj posted an image of her with Lovato and Scott at the Met Gala on Instagram. The “Motor Sport” rapper tagged Scott, but didn’t mention Demi.

The singer quickly took notice and commented on Minaj’s post with a laughing emoji, peace sign, and thumbs up. She then posted the exact same photo on her own Instagram account, with the caption: “This picture pretty much summed up my first and probably last met #cool #sof—ingawkward #notforme #sweatpants #forensicfiles #whatsgood.” Lovato also took the incident to Snapchat, throwing shade at Minaj for not tagging her. “When you aren’t mentioned in a post but didn’t do s— to the other person,” she said at the time.

While it’s hard to say that their is a feud brewing between Minaj and Lovato, it does seem like the two aren’t exactly buddies.

Check out the entire interview with Billboard here.