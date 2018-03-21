Nike’s president has reportedly resigned, according to ESPN. The athletic brand reportedly announced on Mar. 15, that Trevor Edwards had stepped down and would be retiring in Aug. 2018.

Edwards’ resignation comes days after Nike reportedly sent out a company-wide email to its employees that alluded to inappropriate behavior in the workplace. “Over the past few weeks, we’ve become aware of reports occurring within our organization that do not reflect our core values of inclusivity, respect and empowerment at a time when we are accelerating our transition to the next stage of growth and advance of our culture,” Nike CEO and chairman Mark Parker said in an internal statement obtained b ESPN. “This disturbs and saddens me.”

The statement did not specifically implicate Edwards, but Parker stated that the company is “determined to make necessary changes so that our culture and our company can evolve and grow.”

Parker also noted that the company spoke with a number of “strong and courageous employees” regarding the allegations. And in an effort to foster a safer environment, Nike has reportedly introduced a confidential email and phone number that will give employees the opportunity to contact someone if they feel threatened.

Trevor Edwards has reportedly been with Nike since 1992. He was responsible for managing the company’s global sales units, wholesale, and retail and e-commerce business. Although he stayed with the brand for more than a decade, sources suggest there’s been talk about his retirement for some time now. There is no word of Edwards’ replacement.