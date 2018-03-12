New Wave R&B Artist nöel Premieres Addictive “for you” Audiovisual

Growing up in Washington Heights, New York, nöel gravitated to the sounds of boleros, Marc Anthony’s internationally-lauded vocals and music luminaries like Pharrell Williams and Kanye West. A combination of his Honduran upbringing and hip-hop aesthetics, nöel’s sound – one he describes as “ominous but fun” – resonates in such a way that it stands as a response to the dearth of Latinos in R&B.

Currently running the independent circuit, performing on stages all around New York City and beyond, the 26 year-old singer-songwriter and producer (who eerily sounds a lot like The Weeknd) looks to change the contemporary R&B narrative by introducing his Latino flair. His newest offering, a final title completing “The Sentence” stay close, you know, i try, for you, “for you” is a modern day tragedy that oozes the angst of young love.

Produced by Luka alongside nöel, featuring a guitar solo by Kris Crawford, get wavy with “for you” here: