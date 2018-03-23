Premiere: ODIE Delivers A Sensual Bop With “Night Terrific”

As the Toronto born crooner ODIE’s musical stock continues to rise after the release of his singles, “Faith”, “Little Lies”, and “Trance Dance” from his forthcoming debut, Analogue, he gives us the final single from the album “Night Terrific.”

The record from the Bay Area resident is a sensual and aural bop that showcases ODIE’s knack for smooth, yet poignant love melodies and his lyrical creativity with lines like, “Even if I’m falling asleep, your love is awake.”

“The idea of living in the moment,” said ODIE as he explains the inspiration behind his new record. “Forget about what could be, I wanted to capture the feeling where nothing else matters except for what happens between you and me here, right now.”

“Night Terrific” is the latest cut from ODIE after he previously dropped his last single, “North Face” which received a huge co-sign from OVO Sound radio.

Analogue is set to be released on all streaming services and digital marketplaces on April 6. Pre-Order your copy now.