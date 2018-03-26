It seems like Offset’s newfound confidant Ric Flair has become the new face of Rolling Loud. With the epic hip-hop festival less than two months away, the inspiration behind the Migos rapper & Metro Boomin’s “Ric Flair Drip” is here to remind everyone of the incredible lineup that’s expected to hit the stage in the parking lot of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Nature Boy’s enthusiasm peaks once he flaunts the whopping three stages and gives his seal of approval with his signature catchphrase. Fans are guaranteed to go ‘woo’ for three days straight when Rolling Loud returns to Miami this May. For its third year in the 305, Rolling Loud plans to shatter the reputation of its past lineups J. Cole, N.E.R.D., The Diplomats, Russ, Jaden Smith, Big K.R.I.T, Cardi B, Trick Daddy & Trina, Rick Ross and more.

Rolling Loud 2018 goes down in Miami May 11-13. Cop your tickets here and watch Ric Flair go ‘woo’ on the lineup.