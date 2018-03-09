Book publisher Judith Regan says that former football star O.J. Simpson confessed that he perpetrated the infamous murders of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman.

TMZ published an outtake from the upcoming FOX special OJ Simpson: The Lost Confession?, which airs Sunday. Regan, who published O.J.’s controversial book If I Did It, says The Juice’s lawyer told her the book couldn’t be called “I Did It,” because he didn’t want his children to know he committed the murders.

“I received a phone call from the attorney who said that O.J. was ready to confess,” Regan told the special’s moderator, Soledad O’Brien. Initially, she thought that the attorney was a prank caller, but she agreed to take his number down.

“The next day, he called me back…the only condition that he had was that he didn’t want to call the book ‘I Did It,'” the further explained. “He wanted to put an ‘if’ in front of it, so that he would have deniability with his children. He couldn’t face his children, and he couldn’t tell them that he had done it. That was the way it was portrayed to me, that was his only confession.”

O.J. was acquitted of the murders in 1995, in what was deemed the “trial of the century.” In October 2017, Simpson was released from prison on parole, after serving nine years for burglary and kidnapping charges, which were unrelated to the murders.