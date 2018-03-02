Twelve years after the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, Fox will air a tabled interview where O.J. Simpson hypothetically teased details from the night of the incident.

Simpson was acquitted of murdering his ex-wife and her friend Goldman in the 1995 “Trial of the Century.” Two years later, the families sued the retired NFL player and won a civil judgment case worth an alleged $70 million. Simpson has remained a topic in the news for various trials and was recently released after nine years in prison for an armed robbery charge in Las Vegas.

The program in question stems from a 2006 interview where Simpson spoke at length with Judith Regan. The conversation was related to a book deal titled “If I Did It” that Simpson was trying to secure. Due to public outrage, Regan was fired and the interview was shelved.

At the time, Fox planned to air the special before the book’s reported release, but the network became weary of its broadcast due to gruesome details. In a press release, the network described the interview as “infamous” and teased that Simpson’s “explosive words will now be heard.” Reportedly, the commercial breaks will be replaced by public service announcements on domestic violence.

The special airs Sunday (Mar. 11) at 8 p.m. on Fox.