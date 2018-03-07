The Marine Corps are taking measures to track down the culprit who mocked a Black Panther movie marquee with a racist slur at a U.S. base in Okinawa, Japan.

American military publication Stars & Stripes reports the photos of the painfully racist marquee was seen on Sunday (Mar. 4) at the Camp Hansen, housing the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, 9th Engineer Support Battalion and 12th Marine Regiment. The base planned on showing the hit film Black Panther, but the marquee read, “Phat Black Ni***r” instead.

It’s unclear how the culprit got access to the theater’s sign or if it was an employee. Marine officials released several statements through their Facebook account condemning the sign. “Marine Corps Installations Pacific is aware of an incident that occurred aboard Camp Hansen involving the posting of a racial slur on an AAFES marquee,” officials said Monday (Mar. 5). “Such actions and language are in direct contradiction to the core values of honor, courage, and commitment that we stand for as United States Marines. This type of behavior is not tolerated by the Marine Corps.”

The Marine Corps Installations Pacific’s statement was met with mixed reactions from the military community. “Can’t blame this one on kids and dependents. Hansen is only Marines so whoever did it, I hope [you’re] on security cameras somewhere and you get busted!” a commenter said. Another noted incidents like this aren’t rare with suggestions to investigate local spots where marines gather.

MCIPAC asks that anyone with leads report them at the Camp Hansen Provost Marshal’s Office at 098-969-4165 or DSN 315-623-4165.

Meanwhile, the film continues to break records. The Ryan Coogler-directed movie has reportedly made $501 million in America with its international intake standing at $400 million. The film is on the rise to break more records since it has hit $1 billon before its China debut. Black Panther has also inspired conversations about representation of people of color, blackness and ancestry.

