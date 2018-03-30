Mobile, Alabama’s own OMB Peezy has been riding a huge wave, especially after dropping his joint mixtape with Sherwood Marty, Young and Reckless. He keeps the momentum going with the lyric video to his latest deep cut, “Ride,” featuring ATL crooner Paper Lovee.

The song showcases the E-40 cosigned lyricist rapidly spit in vivid detail about the struggles he overcame in the streets. He passionately raps his story over somber production sampling Do Or Die’s 1996’s classic, “Po Pimp.”

“Ride” is OMB Peezy’s latest offering for 2018 after having a stellar breakout year with his viral smashes “Doin’ Bad” and “Pressure,” along with his debut project, Humble Beginnings.

Watch the visual below.