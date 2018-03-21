JAY-Z and Beyonce sent their fan bases into a tizzy when they officially announced their upcoming On the Run II Tour last week. Naturally, fans flocked to purchase pre-sale tickets and now, due to high demand, the power couple has added nine new dates to the European and North American trek.

The extensive jaunt will kick off in Cardiff, UK on June 6. The duo added a second Amsterdam show at the Amsterdam Arena on June 20, followed by eight new dates to the North American leg: Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Columbus, Ohio, Columbia, South Carolina, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle, where the tour ends on Oct. 4.

The tour, presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, was announced in a video with Alton Ellis’ “I’m Still In Love with You” playing faintly in the background. Tickets for the newly-added dates go on sale Monday, March 26 and can be purchased here.

View all the On the Run II dates below, with new dates in bold.

Europe:

June 06 Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

June 09 Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park

June 13 Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium

June 15 London, UK @ London Stadium

June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

June 20 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena

June 23 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium

June 25 Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena

June 28 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

June 30 Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy

July 03 Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion

July 06 Milan, IT @ San Siro

July 08 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico

July 11 Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium

July 14 Paris, FR @ Stade de France

July 17 Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera

North America:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 Washington, DC FedExField

July 28 Washington, DC FedExField

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field

Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field

Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place

Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field

