JAY-Z & Beyoncé Announce Additional Dates For On The Run II Tour
JAY-Z and Beyonce sent their fan bases into a tizzy when they officially announced their upcoming On the Run II Tour last week. Naturally, fans flocked to purchase pre-sale tickets and now, due to high demand, the power couple has added nine new dates to the European and North American trek.
The extensive jaunt will kick off in Cardiff, UK on June 6. The duo added a second Amsterdam show at the Amsterdam Arena on June 20, followed by eight new dates to the North American leg: Washington, DC, East Rutherford, NJ, Chicago, IL, Columbus, Ohio, Columbia, South Carolina, Atlanta, Los Angeles and Seattle, where the tour ends on Oct. 4.
The tour, presented by Live Nation Global Touring in association with Parkwood Entertainment and Roc Nation, was announced in a video with Alton Ellis’ “I’m Still In Love with You” playing faintly in the background. Tickets for the newly-added dates go on sale Monday, March 26 and can be purchased here.
View all the On the Run II dates below, with new dates in bold.
Europe:
June 06 Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
June 09 Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
June 13 Manchester, UK @ Etihad Stadium
June 15 London, UK @ London Stadium
June 19 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena
June 20 Amsterdam, NL @ Amsterdam Arena
June 23 Copenhagen, DK @ Parken Stadium
June 25 Stockholm, SW @ Friends Arena
June 28 Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
June 30 Warsaw, PL @ Stadion Narodowy
July 03 Cologne, DE @ RheinEnergieStadion
July 06 Milan, IT @ San Siro
July 08 Rome, IT @ Stadio Olimpico
July 11 Barcelona, ES @ Olympic Stadium
July 14 Paris, FR @ Stade de France
July 17 Nice, FR @ Allianz Riviera
North America:
July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 Washington, DC FedExField
July 28 Washington, DC FedExField
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 03 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 11 Chicago, IL Soldier Field
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field
Aug. 16 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field
Aug. 21 Columbia, SC Williams-Brice Stadium
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 26 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 23 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Oct. 04 Seattle, WA CenturyLink Field
