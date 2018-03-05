‘On The Run 2′ Tour Dates Announced Then Quickly Removed

Monday morning (March 5) Beyonce and JAY Z fans were treated to a surprise when they learned the power couple were headed back on the road together. Appropriately titled On The Run 2, Blue, Sir’s and Rumi’s parents had the Internet a buzz when the sophomore installment of their 2014 gallop across the nation hit Ticketmaster.

Fans soon began assessing their checking accounts wondering if they had the money to afford tickets, or would they just YOLO their way into this tranaction and deal with the negative balance later.

When you know damn well you can’t afford tickets to the On The Run 2 Tour, but you also know damn well you’ll be at that concert. pic.twitter.com/DFcMzLBAZN — DevinTea (@thedevintea) March 5, 2018

Take all my money Bey and Jay! On the Run 2 TOUR??? IF that is real, TAKE IT ALL! pic.twitter.com/XZjQqse1iy — Ethan  Krane (@theEthanKrane) March 5, 2018

But just as quickly as the excitement arose, disappointment quickly set in when the pre-sale tickets were removed. The Lemonade artist’s Facebook announced a July 30 date at Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field, but then it was deleted.

News of their On The Run 2 tour comes on the heels of their duet on DJ Khaled’s “Top Off” in which Beyonce suggests anyone wanting to party with her need sign a NDA first, and JAY responds to threats allegedly made by George Zimmerman.

The original On The Run tour was in support of Beyonce’s then self-titled album and JAY Z’s Magna Carter Holy Grail. Mr. Carter joined his wife on stage in New Jersey during the final night of her Lemonade tour and Beyonce appeared in the Ava DuVernay directed video for “Family Feud.”

Maybe a proper tour announcement will happen later in the week, but either we’re here for it.