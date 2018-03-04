Oscars 2018: Mary J. Blige, Chadwick Boseman, Taraji P. Henson And More Shut Down The Red Carpet
Academy Awards season is officially upon us. With potentially historic wins in store and a crop of home team performances, the 2018 Oscars promise to be one for the books. As we wait for our favorite actors and directors to walk home with the coveted Oscars statuettes—admittedly, some of us are just in 2017 Emmys Issa Rae mode—we can feast our eyes on some of the red carpet fashion in the meanwhile.
From Chadwick Boseman and Taraji P. Henson to Octavia Spencer and Zendaya (the latter two of whom received the Dove treatment on their tresses from David Stanwell and Ursula Stephen, respectively), there are enough “Yassss!” moments to go around.