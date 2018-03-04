Oscars 2018: Mary J. Blige, Chadwick Boseman, Taraji P. Henson And More Shut Down The Red Carpet

Academy Awards season is officially upon us. With potentially historic wins in store and a crop of home team performances, the 2018 Oscars promise to be one for the books. As we wait for our favorite actors and directors to walk home with the coveted Oscars statuettes—admittedly, some of us are just in 2017 Emmys Issa Rae mode—we can feast our eyes on some of the red carpet fashion in the meanwhile.

From Chadwick Boseman and Taraji P. Henson to Octavia Spencer and Zendaya (the latter two of whom received the Dove treatment on their tresses from David Stanwell and Ursula Stephen, respectively), there are enough “Yassss!” moments to go around.

Lupita Nyong’o

oscars-2018-lupita-nyongo-1520212147
Danai Gurira

oscars-2018-danai-gurira-1520212102
Mahershala Ali

oscars-2018-mahershala-ali-1520212020
Tiffany Haddish

oscars-2018-tiffany-haddish-1520211038
Octavia Spencer

oscars-2018-octavia-spencer-1520210587
Lakeith Stanfield

oscars-2018-lakeith-stanfield-1520210223
Zendaya

oscars-2018-zendaya-1520209957
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

oscars-2018-viola-davis-julius-tennon-1520209908
Taraji P. Henson

oscars-2018-taraji-p-henson-1520209865
Mary J. Blige

oscars-2018-mary-j-blige-1520209170
Whoopi Goldberg

oscars-2018-whoopi-goldberg-1520209122
Chadwick Boseman

oscars-2018-chadwick-boseman-1520209019
Andra Day

oscars-2018-andra-day-1520208976
Dee Rees and Sarah Broom

oscars-2018-dee-rees-sarah-broom-1520208932
Common

oscars-2018-common-1520208860
Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

oscars-kobe-bryant-vanessa-bryant-1520208814
Daniel Kaluuya

oscars-2018-daniel-kaluuya-1520208718
Gina Rodriquez

oscars-2018-gina-rodriguez-1520208650
Lin-Manuel Miranda

oscars-2018-lin-manuel-miranda-1520208617
Salma Hayek

oscars-2018-salma-hayek-1520206960
Betty Gabriel

oscars-2018-betty-gabriel-1520206261
Lil Rel Howery and Bradley Whitford

oscars-2018-lil-rel-howery-bradley-whitford-1520206221
Jordan Peele

oscars-2018-jordan-peele-1520204692
Janet Mock

oscars-2018-janet-mock-1520204416
Michael Strahan

oscars-2018-michael-strahan-1520203822
Danny Glover and Eliane Cavalleiro

oscars-2018-danny-glover-1520203788
