After actor Gael García Bernal first took the stage to sing a stripped down version of Coco’s “Remember Me,” Mexican singer-songwriters Miguel and Natalia Lafourcade emerged from behind to perform a stunningly colorful rendition of the movie’s theme song, Sunday night (Mar. 4) at the 90th Academy Awards.

Backed by a bevy of dancers in traditional Mexican garb, Miguel and Lafourcade sang in English and Spanish, respectively. “Remember Me” took home the Oscar for Best Original Song, winning against Mary J. Blige’s “Mighty River” (Mudbound), Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love” (Call Me By Your Name), “This Is Me” (The Greatest Showman) and Common and Diane Warren’s “Stand Up for Something” (Marshall).

In the category of Best Animated Feature, Coco also took home an Oscar, beating out Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Ferdinand and Loving Vincent.