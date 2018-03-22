Students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School will be required to wear clear backpacks as a new safety measure.

According to a letter sent out by Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert W. Runcie, the school will provide the backpacks. The new precaution comes after Nikolas Cruz entered the Parkland, Florida school on Feb. 14 and killed 17 people, and injured 17 more in one of the nation’s deadliest school shootings.

Along with the clear backpacks, students and faculty will also be required to wear badges at all times. Installing metal detectors in the building are being considered, along with expanding of mental health personnel and security.

News of the initial precautions didn’t sit right with many who believed the book bags and badges were a feeble attempt at a solving a larger issue.

Clear backpacks don’t do anything except make us look stupid. We want to be safe, not uncomfortable. The only thing that can really have an impact on our safety is gun control — Carly Novell (@car_nove) March 21, 2018

Spending money on giving us clear backpacks is a joke. — Lex Michael (@lexforchange) March 22, 2018

Zachary Cruz, Nikolas’ younger brother, was caught skateboarding through the school and arrested for trespassing about a month after the shooting. Per a police report, Zachary said he wanted to “reflect on the school shooting [let it] soak it in.”

You can read the full letter from Superintendent Robert W. Runice here.