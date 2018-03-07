While students and faculty still cope with the school shooting that occurred at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14, it’s being reported the suspected shooter was seen smiling and giggling while in jail just six days afterwards.

According to ABC News, on Feb. 20, Nikolas Cruz “appeared to break out in laughter” while in police custody. On Feb. 23, the 19 year old was also observed smiling and laughing while speaking with his attorney.

Other observations claim Cruz was “cooperative” with officers and at other times “restless and deep thought.” The newly released information about Cruz has offered a minor detail into the suspected shooter.

“They are snippets observations from corrections officers and are not clinical impressions made by his treating psychologist or psychiatrist at the jail,” Gordon Weekes, the suspect’s public defender, said in a statement obtained Tuesday by CNN. “They don’t show a complete picture. They are generated because Mr. Cruz has a high-profile case and is on suicide watch.”

Cruz has been charged with 17 counts of murder in the country’s latest school shooting massacre. It’s still unclear why the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student went on his shooting rampage, which has left more than a dozen injured.

As Cruz finds something to smile about, the latest school shooting this time in Florida, has once again brought up the conversation about common-sense gun control. students not being able to be safe in schools, many are wondering how many more students have to die before new laws are passed to reduce tragedies.