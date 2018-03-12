Bianca Roberson was returning home last June after doing some shopping when she tried to merge into the same lane as David Desper on Route 100 in Chester County.

According to reports, the two played tit-for-tat in a struggle for a position in the lane, and after growing irate Desper shot Roberson in the head and fled the scene, spurring a multi-state manhunt.

Desper, who was 18 years old and was headed to college in the fall.

On Monday (March 12) David Desper was formally charged with first and third-degree murder, criminal homicide, recklessly endangering another person and possession of an instrument of crime with intent to use it criminally, according to NBC 10.

After Desper sped off, Roberson’s car rolled off the road, down an embankment and slammed into a tree, according to The Delaware County Daily Times. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“How can you just shoot a baby, an 18-year-old girl, on her way to college and then just speed off like it was nothing? She didn’t deserve to die like this,” Roberson’s mother, Michelle, said.

A portion of the bullet that struck Roberson in the head was retrieved during her autopsy. It’s concluded the round came from a Smith & Wesson .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun.

Jury selection begins May 17 and 18 with a pre-trial hearing on March 22. The actual trial will begin May 21.