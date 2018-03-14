Superstar Pitbull is joining the UglyDolls film franchise. Robert Simonds’ company STX Entertainment made the official announcement, Tuesday (March 13).

Pitbull’s participation will include writing and interpreting an original song for the film, as well as lending his voice to one of the key characters. “Pitbull’s incredible musical creativity and magnetic personality have captivated millions of fans who love him all over the world,” said Adam Fogelson, president of STXfilms.

UglyDolls will debut in 2019. The project will also be included in other platforms such as STXtv, STXdigital and STXsurreal VR.

“It’s a real honor to have the opportunity to work with the STX team and be involved with UglyDolls,” said Pitbull, according to Billboard. “The brand has a fun approach to universal themes without relevance of color, culture or creed, these are issues that I’m passionate about, and our team is excited about this partnership.”

This article originally appeared on Billboard.