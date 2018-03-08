Pitbull and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises in South Florida are joining forces so that young aspiring media professionals are afforded the opportunity of a lifetime: To learn from the best via the network’s newly developed El Poder En Ti initiative (The Power In You) designed to immerse high school students into the media world.

The program is the network’s first academy of its kind. The 16-week training program will be comprised of lectures and real-life work experience. Two charter schools in the Miami area founded by the Cuban rapper, Sports Leadership and Management (SLAM) and the Doral Academy will form part of the initiative.

“We are changing the game in education by changing how we educate students,” Pitbull said in a statement. “This partnership will give students hands-on industry experience. We’re excited to partner with Telemundo to engage students in a world beyond the classroom.”

Students will participate in a diverse curriculum that includes classes like: Production Elements, Digital and Social Media, Research and The Power of Storytelling, among others. In total, the program will pick 30 students interested in media from both charter schools.

The students will be divided into two groups, and once the program is over, alums must present a 60-90 second video showcasing what they learned from their experience. The team with the best campaign footage will win a chance to meet with Telemundo executives for an intimate lunch Q&A session. Additionally, students will be featured in a story across El Poder En Ti platforms.

“We are committed to empowering and educating the next generation of leaders,” Cesar Conde, Chairman, NBCUniversal International Group and NBCUniversal Telemundo Enterprises, stated. “Telemundo Academy is the vehicle to jump-start their careers, unlock their innovative spirit and deliver the competitive edge for their futures.”