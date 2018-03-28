Pleasure P Flips The Script On His Ex Lover In “You Changed”

All eyes have been on Marcus Cooper aka Pleasure P and the Pretty Ricky crew all throughout the inaugural season of Love & Hip-Hop: Miami. Back in January, the South Florida native told VIBE that he’s been working on Pretty Ricky’s forthcoming comeback album as well as his own solo effort, both of which will be executively produced by Rico Love. Now he’s stepping out on his own with a brand new bedroom banger called “You Changed.”

“Pain is what I’ve been thru in this business with friends, exes, business partners and even family,” Pleasure P said in a press release. “No one knows what it’s like to be me and I’m pouring it all out on this song.”

Produced by Lil Wonder, Cooper flips on his seemingly affectionate lover, who eventually tarnishes what was left of their relationship over a guitar-based melody mixed with dope bass patterns. He doesn’t namedrop, but he could be referring about his cast mate Shay Johnson. The song leaked shortly after the Love & Hip-Hop: Miami reunion special, but now it’s officially available everywhere.

Pleasure P’s new single may or may not end up on his forthcoming solo album, but it’s a great indication of what we can expect from him in the near future. Listen to “You Changed” below.